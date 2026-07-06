Acquisition to expand US defense giant’s anti-submarine warfare and undersea capabilities

Lockheed Martin to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.45B Acquisition to expand US defense giant’s anti-submarine warfare and undersea capabilities

US defense firm Lockheed Martin announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ultra Maritime, a defense firm specializing in undersea warfare and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, for $3.45 billion.

Ultra Maritime develops and supplies mission-critical naval systems, including sonar technologies, sonobuoys, torpedo defense systems, radar solutions, and autonomous maritime sensing platforms for allied naval forces.

Lockheed Martin said the acquisition would strengthen its portfolio in undersea and anti-submarine warfare, particularly through Ultra Maritime’s sonobuoys, towed sonar arrays, and hull-mounted sonar product lines.

Stephanie C. Hill, the president of Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, said the deal would help the company deliver more advanced undersea and anti-submarine warfare capabilities to the US and allied partners.

Ultra Maritime’s international footprint and exportable products are expected to complement Lockheed Martin’s existing sonar and maritime defense offerings for next-generation naval platforms.

Upon completion of the transaction, Ultra Maritime will become part of Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems business area.