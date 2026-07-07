UEFA says FIFA ‘crossed red line’ over Balogun red-card suspension Sports federations should make decisions based on objective, transparent criteria while respecting autonomy, European Commission says

UEFA on Monday criticized FIFA's decision to suspend US forward Folarin Balogun’s red card, saying it crossed a "red line" and put the integrity of the game and the credibility of the competition at stake.

In a statement, UEFA said: "Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line."

The governing body said a minimum automatic one-match suspension following a red card is embedded in football regulations, is not a discretionary option and cannot be made subject to exceptions, particularly during an ongoing tournament in which other players have already served their suspensions under the same rules.

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined," UEFA said.

It added that the decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar cases would now require equal treatment "to the detriment of the competition."

UEFA also said football is trusted because it is played everywhere under the same laws, adding that a World Cup "has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole."

Asked about UEFA's criticism during the European Commission's midday press briefing on Monday, commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova declined to comment on the individual case but urged respect for sport's autonomy.

"We respect the autonomy of sports. We respect the right of the sport federations to decide on the criteria under which participants compete, and any such decision should obviously be made on the basis of a set of objective and transparent criteria," Hrncirova said.

She added that, more generally, the EU Commission supports “the principle of fair play and transparent competition.”

Criticism from Royal Belgian Football Association

Separately, the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) issued a statement criticizing FIFA, saying that it requested an official copy of FIFA's decision and clarification on the procedure, but claims that FIFA treated the request as an appeal, appointed an arbitrator, and gave only a few hours to respond without providing substantive explanations.

It said FIFA failed to share the reasoned decision required under its own rules before an appeal can be considered valid.

According to the association, FIFA removed references to automatic suspensions from a match coordination meeting presentation, unlike previous games, and did not respond to requests for clarification.

The KBVB said it has still not received any formal explanation and is now contesting the player's eligibility for the upcoming match, while expressing concern over the process and calling for fair competition standards.

"Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the KBVB is seriously concerned about the course of events. In the coming hours, days, and months, it will continue to dedicate itself to defending the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole," it said.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun’s suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle.

Trump welcomed FIFA’s decision on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 for awkwardly stepping on the back of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic’s leg while jockeying for a bouncing ball.

He has scored three goals at the tournament as the US seeks its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the red card Thursday, telling reporters that the team was “treated unfairly.”

“I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it’s probably too late now,” he said.