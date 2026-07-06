'I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul,' US president says

Trump says he asked FIFA chief to review US striker Balogun's red card 'I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul,' US president says

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he spoke to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of US striker Folarin Balogun’s red card at a World Cup match last week, saying he did not believe the play was a foul.

"I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

“So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected.”

Last week, Balogun was sent off with a straight red card after fouling Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the US' 2-0 Round of 32 win.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun’s suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle.

Belgium’s football federation said Sunday that it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to make Balogun available for the match against the Belgian national team despite his red card in the previous round.

Trump said he thinks FIFA made "a really brilliant" decision to suspend Balogun's red card. "I think the referee's call was horrible," he said, arguing that Balogun did nothing wrong.

"I didn't tell him what to do, I can't tell him what to do ... and I don't believe he made the decision. I think it was a committee that made the decision, and they made the right decision, because number one, it wasn't a foul," he said.

He also criticized Brazilian referee Raphael Claus' decision to issue the red card and said the challenge resulted from two players colliding while running at full speed.

"I saw the play, and I'm a person that loves sports ... that wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going.

"No. These were two great athletes that got tangled up," he said, calling Claus "a little bit suspect if you check his past," without providing evidence to support his claim against the referee. “I don't want to say that, because I don't like to create controversy, but, very suspect.”

Trump said Claus “made a call that nobody could believe.”

The game later Monday night is going to be "amazing," Trump said, adding: "We're going to have a full team, and Belgium is going to have a full team, and you know what, if they beat us, then they can be really proud."