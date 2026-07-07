Turkish foreign minister meets bipartisan US lawmakers ahead of NATO summit Delegation visits Türkiye for NATO summit events, meetings with senior officials

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers in Ankara on Monday ahead of the NATO summit, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan received Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, co-chair of the US Senate NATO Observer Group and a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Sens. Chris Coons, Dick Durbin and Mike Rounds, and US Rep. Mike Turner, the sources said.

The bipartisan US congressional delegation is visiting Türkiye to participate in the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum and is scheduled to meet heads of state and foreign counterparts, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to the sources.

Separately, Fidan addressed an event, titled European Security After the Ankara Summit: Strengthening Cooperation Among NATO Allies Across Europe, organized jointly by the Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research and Chatham House in Ankara, the sources said.