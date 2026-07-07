Russian state media says Sergey Lavrov to hold talks Tuesday with Ethiopian leaders, including his counterpart

Russian foreign minister arrives in Ethiopia on unannounced Africa tour Russian state media says Sergey Lavrov to hold talks Tuesday with Ethiopian leaders, including his counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa as part of a tour of African countries, state media reported late Monday.

Citing its correspondent, Russian state news agency RIA reported that Lavrov arrived in Addis Ababa, where he is expected to meet Ethiopian leaders on Tuesday, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos.

The report said one of the main topics of discussion during Lavrov’s meetings is likely to be the construction of a large-scale nuclear power plant in the East African country.

Trade is also expected to be a key topic, it said, noting that Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart discussed bilateral trade and ways to expand it during their previous meeting last year.

Lavrov’s visit to Ethiopia will be the first stop on his tour of African countries, the report said, adding that he last visited the country in July 2022.

Russia has not officially announced the visit, and details of which African countries Lavrov will visit have yet to be disclosed.