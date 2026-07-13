ICE fatally shoots man during enforcement operation in Maine Victim identified as 26-year-old native of Colombia

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot a man during an enforcement operation in Biddeford, Maine on Monday morning after the driver allegedly attempted to flee a vehicle stop, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

According to DHS, the incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. ET (1100GMT) as ICE officers conducted targeted surveillance at the last known address of an undocumented immigrant who had a final order of removal.

The department said the individual left the residence in a vehicle and ICE officers attempted to stop it.

"ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.

"The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries," it added.

The department said the Biddeford Police Department and the FBI responded to the scene. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) was also notified, and the shooting will be investigated in accordance with procedures for all firearm discharges by federal officers.

Immigrant advocacy organizations identified the victim as a 26-year-old Colombian man and condemned the shooting.

The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition and Presente! Maine said they were "devastated and outraged" by the man's death.

"A 26-year-old man came to Maine to live and work, and now his family is mourning his death following an incident involving ICE. This is devastating, enraging, and unacceptable. His loved ones deserve answers, and the public deserves a full and transparent account of what happened," the organizations wrote in a joint statement.

'Full and impartial investigation'

The shooting drew bipartisan calls from Maine lawmakers for an independent and transparent investigation.

Sen. Angus King said the incident "has raised more questions than answers" and said he had asked Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to ensure a comprehensive review.

"I called on DHS Secretary Mullin to launch a full, fair and transparent investigation—and I'm going to hold him to his word there will be one," King said.

Sen. Susan Collins also called for "a full and impartial investigation" into the shooting.

Collins said Biddeford police had secured the scene and that the FBI was investigating. She added that Mullin informed her the Boston office of the DHS Office of Inspector General had assumed responsibility for the investigation in cooperation with the FBI.

The fatal shooting comes less than a week after another deadly ICE encounter in Texas, where authorities fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an enforcement operation.