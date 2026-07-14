Fresh blasts reported in southern port city after US military says it completed new wave of strikes across Iran

Iran reports new explosions in Bandar Abbas Fresh blasts reported in southern port city after US military says it completed new wave of strikes across Iran

New explosions were heard west of the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The report said five explosions were heard moments earlier in the western part of Bandar Abbas.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported early Tuesday that explosions were heard in the city, while six explosions were reported on Kish Island and additional blasts were reported on Qeshm Island.

The US Central Command said it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military targets across the country, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas.

The incidents came amid heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June that included a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Pakistan as a step toward a final agreement to end the war. US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire "is over" following renewed hostilities.