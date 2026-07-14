'We call on parties to the conflict to guarantee safe voluntary passage, and to facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and around El-Obeid and throughout the country,' says statement

G7 foreign ministers urge an immediate halt to violence in Sudan's El-Obeid 'We call on parties to the conflict to guarantee safe voluntary passage, and to facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and around El-Obeid and throughout the country,' says statement

The G7 foreign ministers urged the parties to Sudan's conflict to ensure safe passage for civilians Tuesday and allow unhindered humanitarian access to the besieged city of El-Obeid amid growing concerns about violence.

"We call on parties to the conflict to guarantee safe voluntary passage, and to facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and around El-Obeid and throughout the country," they said in a statement.

The ministers also urged the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other armed groups to immediately halt actions that could lead to further atrocities or endanger civilians in El-Obeid, including strikes and obstacles to humanitarian aid.

They voiced grave concern about alleged serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law across the Kordofan, Darfur and Blue Nile regions following atrocities committed during the RSF's siege and attack on El Fasher.

The G7 urged the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), along with allied armed groups, to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law and stressed that civilians must be protected.

The ministers also urged the warring parties to "immediately cease hostilities and to engage in direct negotiations in good faith." They encouraged the SAF to cease "their repeated rejection of the proposed de-escalation measures" and said they wanted the RSF to implement its commitments under the Jeddah Declaration.

The statement expressed support for UN chief’s Personal Envoy Pekka Haavisto's efforts to advance de-escalation in El-Obeid and broader international initiatives to secure a humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a civilian-led political dialogue.

The G7 further urged the UN Security Council to expand the Darfur arms embargo to all of Sudan, reaffirming its commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while rejecting initiatives that could lead to the country's partition.

For more than a month, El Obeid has come under drone attacks by the RSF, targeting the main power station, fuel facilities and other civilian sites, killing and injuring dozens of people.

Originally home to 500,000 residents, El Obeid has since become a major displacement hub, with unofficial estimates putting its current population at around 3 million.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF about plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions of others.