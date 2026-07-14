Trump urged Netanyahu to pull Israeli troops out of Syria, Lebanon: Report Axios report claims US president warned Israeli military presence could heighten regional tensions

US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Thursday to pull Israeli troops out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Citing US and Israeli officials, the report noted Trump told Netanyahu that the Israeli military's presence in Syrian territory was creating tensions and could lead to further escalation.

"They don't want you there. You should redeploy," Trump told Netanyahu, according to a US official cited by Axios.

It also claimed that Trump also made a similar request regarding Lebanon, while Netanyahu argued that Israel needs security zones along its borders.

Axios said the call came a day after Trump met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye, as the Trump administration continues efforts to advance a security arrangement between Israel and Syria.