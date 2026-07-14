Iranian army spokesman says respecting rights of Iranian people is only way to restore passage through strategic waterway

Strait of Hormuz will reopen only ‘when Iran's rights are respected,’ says army Iranian army spokesman says respecting rights of Iranian people is only way to restore passage through strategic waterway

The Strait of Hormuz will never reopen through US attacks and “respecting the rights of the Iranian people” is the only path to restoring passage through the strategic waterway, an Iranian military spokesman said Tuesday.

According to Iranian state television, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said: “The Strait of Hormuz will never reopen through US attacks, war or evil. The only way to reopen it is by respecting the rights of the Iranian people.”

Akraminia also said Iran remains committed to avenging the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and all those who lost their lives during the war.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained a focal point of regional tensions following the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

In recent days, the US has carried out strikes on Iran, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In June 2026, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following mediation by Qatar and Pakistan as part of efforts to reach a permanent agreement to end the war. US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire “is over” following renewed escalation.