Blasts heard in Qeshm, Kish islands, Ahvaz, Andimeshk, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Behbahan, according to Iranian state media

Iran reports new explosions in at least 7 areas amid escalation with US Blasts heard in Qeshm, Kish islands, Ahvaz, Andimeshk, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Behbahan, according to Iranian state media

Iranian media reported a new series of explosions in at least seven areas across Iran on Tuesday as military escalation with the US continues to rage on.

US projectiles struck Qeshm Island in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA said, citing local officials.

No casualties or damage to residential or commercial infrastructure were reported.

The semi-official news agency Fars also reported several explosions in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency said an American projectile exploded near a water and power facility on Kish Island.

Another explosion was reported in Andimeshk city in southwestern Iran, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

Iranian media also reported six explosions west of Bandar Abbas and near the city of Sirik in southern Iran.

Blasts were also heard in the city of Behbahan in the country’s southwest.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), for its part, confirmed that its forces launched another round of strikes against Iran, saying the attacks aimed at degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the US also resumed a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.