Israel's decision not to open criminal inquiry into 2024 Gaza strike that killed 7 World Central Kitchen workers falls short of what is required, says German Foreign Ministry spokesman

Germany faults Israel over closed probe into World Central Kitchen strike Israel's decision not to open criminal inquiry into 2024 Gaza strike that killed 7 World Central Kitchen workers falls short of what is required, says German Foreign Ministry spokesman

Germany on Monday criticized Israel for not pursuing a criminal investigation into the deadly 2024 strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza.

"We regret the IDF (Israel army) announcement on Aug. 19, 2026, that it would not initiate an investigation into the incident involving employees of the organization World Central Kitchen," a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said the German government expects Israel to comply with its humanitarian and international legal obligations.

"This also includes the investigation and prosecution of violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

"The government continues to call for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident by the competent Israeli authorities," he added.

The Israeli army had earlier said it would investigate two suspected war crimes cases in the Gaza Strip while closing three other high-profile investigations.

The closed cases included the 2024 World Central Kitchen strike that killed seven aid workers, the army said.