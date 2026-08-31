UN chief hails deal to restructure Libya's election commission

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Monday a draft final agreement signed in Libya to help break the country's political deadlock and establish a path toward national elections.

“The agreement marks an important step in advancing Libya towards national elections and ending the transitional period,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the deal addressed the first two milestones of the UN political roadmap.

They involve restructuring the High National Election Commission, which oversees the voting process, and resolving contentious legal disputes related to presidential and parliamentary elections, he said.

The 4+4 Small Dialogue Committee, representing the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and eastern Libyan authorities, finalized the draft agreement Sunday.

The signing ceremony was held at the UN Support Mission in Libya headquarters in the capital and attended by international ambassadors and members of Libya's legislative chambers.

The committee has conducted UN-sponsored negotiations since April 2026 aimed at breaking the political impasse and unifying the country's executive power.

Under the restructuring, Dhaou Ibrahim Attia was named chairman of the election commission's board, with Sana al-Lishani appointed as his deputy.

Guterres called on all relevant national actors and institutions to implement the agreement in “good faith,” Dujarric said.

He said the breakthrough demonstrated that meaningful progress remained possible through diplomatic dialogue.

