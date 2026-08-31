Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan welcomed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, his wife Aigul Japarova at Bishkek Arena Stadium

Turkish president attends opening ceremony of 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan welcomed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, his wife Aigul Japarova at Bishkek Arena Stadium

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Erdogan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, traveled from their hotel to the Bishkek Arena Stadium, where the opening ceremony was held.

The Turkish presidential couple was welcomed at the stadium by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and first lady Aigul Japarova.

They briefly spoke and posed for a commemorative photo before Erdogan joined other leaders to watch the opening ceremony.

During the parade of participating delegations, Erdogan and the Turkish first lady stood and applauded Türkiye's team as it entered the stadium.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Emine Erdogan said they were pleased to attend the ceremony during their visit to Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

“We witnessed the richness of nomadic culture, whose roots stretch back centuries, and the splendor of ancient traditions carried from the past to the present,” she said.

She also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the 35th anniversary of its Independence Day and wished “prosperity and well-being to the friendly and brotherly Kyrgyz people.”