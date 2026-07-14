More than 30 supporters of Peacefully Against Genocide gather near the company’s facility in Wedding district

Greta Thunberg joins Berlin protest urging Rheinmetall to stop supplying arms to Israel More than 30 supporters of Peacefully Against Genocide gather near the company’s facility in Wedding district

German police on Tuesday used force to disperse peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked access roads to a Rheinmetall weapons factory in Berlin, as part of a growing protest against the manufacturer’s arms supplies to Israel.

More than 30 supporters of Peacefully Against Genocide, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, gathered near the company’s facility in Wedding district. Some staged a sit-in, and several glued themselves to the ground to block access to the plant.

Police moved quickly to break up the protest, using what organizers described as disproportionate force and pulling demonstrators from the street. Officers detained several activists, some with their hands cuffed behind their backs, during identity checks.

Despite the police response, demonstrators chanted “Free Palestine,” “Free Gaza,” and “Your weapons, your money murder around the world.”

Elsa Schoenwiese, one of the protesters on the front lines, said the world has entered a period when everyone has to ask how they would contribute to creating change. “This is the fourth time this week we have taken to the streets to protest. As long as profit is made from genocide, we will continue peaceful resistance, quite simply because we as civil society have a responsibility to stand against injustice,” she said.

Peacefully Against Genocide said the protest was part of demonstrations taking place in Berlin from July 8-15 against “Germany’s complicity” in the genocide in Palestine. The group is demanding that Rheinmetall halt all deliveries to Israel and shut down the Berlin facility.

Rheinmetall’s Berlin site, previously focused largely on automotive parts, has been converted into a facility producing components for artillery ammunition. Activists say the large-caliber ammunition made there is supplied—among other destinations—to Israel and used in Gaza and southern Lebanon.