Military says Special Operations units backed the offensive, which came days after it announced the recapture of the strategic border town of Al-Kurmuk

Sudan: Army says it captures Fashfoun area in Blue Nile state after fighting with RSF Military says Special Operations units backed the offensive, which came days after it announced the recapture of the strategic border town of Al-Kurmuk

The Sudanese army said early Tuesday that it had taken control of the Fashfoun area in Blue Nile state after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

In a statement, the army said forces from the 4th Infantry Division's 13th Brigade, backed by Special Operations units, had "cleared" the Fashfoun area after "a decisive battle that inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on opposing forces."

The military said its forces were continuing sweep and security operations to pursue the remaining RSF fighters and restore security and stability in the area.

The announcement came days after the army said it had recaptured the strategic border town of Al-Kurmuk on July 8.

The Sudanese army controls large parts of Blue Nile state, while the SPLM-N has fought the government since 2011, seeking self-rule for the regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

