Amendment effectively removes Tamas Sulyok from office before end of his 5-year term

Hungary's parliament votes to remove Orban-appointed president Amendment effectively removes Tamas Sulyok from office before end of his 5-year term

Hungary’s parliament on Monday approved a constitutional amendment ending the mandate of President Tamas Sulyok, clearing the way for the removal of the head of state elected during former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule.

Lawmakers adopted the 17th amendment to the Fundamental Law by a vote of 139-6, with no abstentions, according to Hungarian news portal 24.hu.

The amendment states that the mandate of the incumbent president will end on the day after the constitutional change enters into force, effectively removing Sulyok from office before the end of the five-year term he began in 2024.

Under Hungarian law, Sulyok must promulgate the amendment by signing it within five days after receiving the text from the speaker of parliament, meaning he is expected to sign legislation ending his own mandate.

Although the president may request a preliminary review by the Constitutional Court on procedural grounds before promulgating a constitutional amendment, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said any such move would trigger impeachment proceedings against Sulyok.

According to Magyar, if impeachment proceedings are launched, Sulyok would be suspended from exercising his presidential powers while the Constitutional Court considers the case.

Speaking after the vote, Magyar described the decision as “historic” and criticized opposition lawmakers from Orban’s Fidesz party for boycotting both the parliamentary debate and the final vote.

He said Fidesz lawmakers should have represented their voters by participating in the session instead of remaining absent.