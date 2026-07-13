US president says Washington will secure Strait of Hormuz, charge shippers 20% for protection

Trump announces ‘Iranian blockade,’ proposes 20% Hormuz cargo fee US president says Washington will secure Strait of Hormuz, charge shippers 20% for protection

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington was reinstating what he called an “Iranian blockade” and proposed charging a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for US protection of the strategic waterway.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait."

Trump said the US would provide security for the waterway and seek reimbursement from cargo operators.

"The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World."

He said implementation would begin immediately.