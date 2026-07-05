Dangerous heat persists across parts of eastern US as deaths from heat wave rises to 25

Hot weather, severe thunderstorms disrupt US Independence Day celebrations Dangerous heat persists across parts of eastern US as deaths from heat wave rises to 25

Extremely hot weather and severe thunderstorms disrupted the US Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, with officials reporting that the number of deaths from the heat wave has increased to 25.

Nearly 156 million people across the eastern two-thirds of the country remained under heat alerts issued by the National Weather Service as a high-pressure heat dome pushed temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in several locations, including Washington, DC, Norfolk, Virginia, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Washington, DC, emergency workers and members of the National Guard treated attendees for heat-related illnesses during the Salute to America 250 celebrations on the National Mall, marking the 250th anniversary of its founding.

Festivities at the National Mall were temporarily halted after the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency urged attendees to seek shelter because of a severe thunderstorm moving through the area.

More than 72 million people were also under severe thunderstorm watches on Saturday, with forecasters warning of wind gusts exceeding 105 kph (65 mph) and hail up to the size of quarters. Damaging winds were reported in parts of Nebraska and Iowa.

The National Weather Service said cooler air moving south from Canada is expected to push the heat dome south and west in the coming days, easing extreme temperatures in the Northeast, although dangerous overnight heat and high humidity are expected to persist.

In New Jersey, the number of suspected heat-related deaths increased from 19 to 22, according to the state Health Department. Most of the victims were between their 30s and 80s, with fatalities reported across 10 counties, primarily in central and northern parts of the state.

State Health Commissioner Raynard Washington said many of the victims were found inside homes without air conditioning, while others were discovered outdoors or inside parked vehicles.

Washington said state authorities were sending cooling equipment and generators to healthcare facilities experiencing strain and, in some cases, evacuating patients where necessary.