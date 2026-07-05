US president points to Iran and Venezuela as examples of renewed American power, defends Second Amendment, praises military revival

Trump takes aim at ‘communists’ in Independence Day speech, touts US military strength US president points to Iran and Venezuela as examples of renewed American power, defends Second Amendment, praises military revival

'You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran, we wiped it out,' Trump says

US President Donald Trump used his Independence Day speech late Saturday to praise US military power and national strength while taking aim at "communists," warning against what he described as ideological threats at home.

Speaking during the Salute to America celebration marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Trump described the US as “the home of freedom” and “the land of liberty.”

“This is a flag that's the banner of the most extraordinary, most exceptional, most incredible nation ever to exist on the face of the earth,” he said.

Trump repeatedly framed communism as incompatible with American values.

“All these talks from the communists, they haven’t got a chance,” he said.

“We don’t want communists in our country. Never worked, and it never will work," adding that the communist system stood in direct opposition to American freedoms and constitutional rights.

Calling communism “like a cancer,” Trump said: “You got to cut it out fast.”

“Americans must never forget that we are a historic and heroic people with a heroic spirit and a heroic purpose on this beautiful earth of ours,” Trump said.

“Unlike so many others in the world, in this country we have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equal justice under the law ... and the right to keep and bear arms.”

Trump also highlighted his record on gun rights, saying he strongly defended the Second Amendment during his time in office.

“For almost six years that I was president, I guarded very, very powerfully your Second Amendment,” he said. “They didn’t do a thing to it.”

Trump did not name any specific political figure as a “communist,” but his remarks appeared to refer to several social Democrats who won Democratic primaries ahead of November’s midterm elections.

‘You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran, we wiped it out’

The US president also highlighted what he described as a major turnaround in military recruitment.

“To get into our military now is tough,” he said. “Two years ago, we couldn’t fill a job, and now it’s overflowing.”

Trump also pointed to recent US actions abroad, particularly regarding Iran and Venezuela, as examples of renewed American strength.

“You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran, we wiped it out, wiped out their military,” he said.

Trump also invoked the construction of the Panama Canal as a symbol of American achievement and sacrifice.

He called the canal “one of the greatest engineering feats of all time” and said 38,000 Americans died during its construction.

Throughout the speech, Trump linked patriotism, military strength and economic resurgence, arguing the country was entering a new era of power.

“The American dream is back, very strong, beautiful,” he said.

“Today our country is winning again, and we’re winning like never before.”

Trump's speech was followed by a massive fireworks display and a concert.

The president's speech was more than an hour later than planned due to severe weather that disrupted earlier festivities in Washington.

Some scheduled daytime events were postponed due to high temperatures, while strong winds and rain forced many people to seek shelter just before the ceremony.