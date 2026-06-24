Colombia's post-election crisis eases as Cepeda accepts De la Espriella's victory

Three days after Colombia’s razor-thin presidential runoff plunged the nation into political uncertainty, Sen. Ivan Cepeda formally conceded defeat Wednesday, recognizing Abelardo de la Espriella as president-elect.

The ruling Pacto Historico coalition initially refused to accept the preliminary data following Sunday’s vote, demanding recounts amid scattered, violent clashes between progressive demonstrators and riot police in major urban hubs like Bogota and Cali.

Cepeda framed his concession as an essential step to prevent further civil unrest and preserve the nation's democratic fabric.

“I have decided to accept the result," Cepeda announced from Bogota. "Abelardo de la Espriella is the new president of the republic. I am doing this as an act of democratic responsibility, seeking to contribute to harmony, peace, and dialogue among Colombians."

The senator added that his coalition's retreat to the opposition was rooted in a structural commitment to institutional stability.

"We believe deeply in democracy and are convinced that political differences must be resolved through citizen participation, respect for institutions, and public deliberation," he said.

Cepeda's concession followed a definitive blow to the ruling party's claims of widespread electoral fraud. The National Civil Registry announced Tuesday that the official, legally binding judicial count yielded a near-perfect 99.99% match with the rapid preliminary data released Election Night.

The EU’s Election Observation Mission, which deployed 150 independent observers across the country, explicitly ruled out any systemic "irregularities" or digital manipulation, validating the transparency of processing centers. The final, certified metrics solidify De la Espriella's historic victory.

Despite accepting the math of the final tally, Cepeda used his concession speech to heavily criticize the tactics used by the incoming administration, arguing that unethical maneuvers fundamentally compromised the equity of the race.

Cepeda explicitly condemned "open and improper foreign interference" by Washington.

“We condemn the open foreign interference in Colombia's internal affairs, particularly the interventions by the US government and, in particular, President Trump's interventions in support of Abelardo de la Espriella's candidacy,” said Cepeda.

With Cepeda’s concession, the focus shifts to the transition of power. De la Espriella, a flamboyant criminal defense attorney who campaigned on an "iron fist" security platform, is slated to take the oath of office Aug. 7. He will inherit a deeply fractured nation and a polarized Congress where neither his conservative bloc nor the leftist opposition holds an outright majority.