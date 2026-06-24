White House tells Republicans to expect war funding request by end of week: Report Politico says request expected to be about $80B

The Trump administration has informed key congressional Republicans that it plans to submit a supplemental funding request for the war with Iran by the end of the week, Politico reported Wednesday.

The report said the request is expected to be about $80 billion, citing five people familiar with the matter.

House Republican appropriators expect the Senate may seek to attach additional spending items, including disaster relief and agricultural assistance, potentially broadening the scope of the legislation, according to the report.

The anticipated $80 billion request is substantially smaller than the roughly $200 billion funding package that administration officials had reportedly considered earlier in the war.

The US military has faced mounting costs from multiple operations, including the war with Iran, estimated by the Pentagon at $29 billion in mid-May and likely higher now; as well as the campaign in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of that country's leader and missions targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Many Democrats have opposed the war and are expected to resist funding legislation tied to the war, arguing that the military action lacked congressional authorization and was therefore unlawful.

Any request by the Pentagon for additional funding would require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before being submitted to Congress. The Defense Department's budget for fiscal year 2026 stands at about $1 trillion.