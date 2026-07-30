15 attackers were also killed in retaliatory fire, police say

9 police personnel killed in northwest Pakistan attack 15 attackers were also killed in retaliatory fire, police say

At least nine policemen were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

The incident – latest in a string of attacks on security forces – occurred in Hangu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near Afghanistan border on Wednesday night, a statement from provincial police headquarters said.

Another 28 cops were injured in the intense firing, while 15 attackers were also killed in retaliatory fire.

The police accused "Fitna al Khawarij," a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of carrying out the attack.

The TTP has long been involved in attacks on security forces and government installations in northwestern and southwestern Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, offering his condolences to the families of the officials killed.

Pakistan has seen a surge in attacks in Khyber Phaktunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.