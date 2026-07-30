Police say gunmen in three vehicles opened fire on officers in Sistan and Baluchestan province as security forces launched manhunt for the attackers

Iranian police officer killed in armed attack in southeast: Report Police say gunmen in three vehicles opened fire on officers in Sistan and Baluchestan province as security forces launched manhunt for the attackers

An Iranian police officer was killed in an armed attack in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday, Iranian media reported.

“Armed occupants of three vehicles opened fire on police officers in Iranshahr county,” the provincial police said in a statement carried by Fars News Agency.

The statement identified the slain officer as Sgt. 1st Class Meysam Karami.

“The armed assailants are being pursued by police, and a security operation is underway in the surrounding area,” it added.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.