'The relationship with the United States will transform from a military partnership to an economic partnership,’ Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says

Iraq says ties with US shift from military nature to 'comprehensive economic partnership' 'The relationship with the United States will transform from a military partnership to an economic partnership,’ Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Wednesday his country's relationship with the US is moving from a military nature to a "comprehensive economic partnership" as the US-led international coalition against Daesh (ISIS) is about to complete its mission.

"The relationship with the United States will transform from a military partnership to an economic partnership," Zaidi said in statements carried by state news agency INA.

"After the withdrawal of all American forces, there will be no justification or need for any resistance in Iraq," he added.

Zaidi's statements came ahead of his expected visit to the US next month for talks to strengthen economic partnerships between the two countries.

On Sept. 27, 2024, Baghdad and Washington announced that they had reached an agreement in two stages to end the mission of the US-led international coalition against the ISIS terrorist group.

The first phase, which was concluded this January, included ending the coalition’s military mission in Iraq, withdrawing forces, handing over bases, and moving to bilateral security partnerships to support Iraqi forces and maintain pressure on the ISIS terror group.

During the second phase, which runs until next September, the coalition will continue its operations in Syria from locations inside Iraq.

In another context, Zaidi said most factions in Iraq have already begun handing over their weapons to the Iraqi authorities.

On June 3, an Iraqi military spokesman announced the formation of a committee to place all weapons under exclusive state control.

The Iraqi government seeks to confine weapons to the state as part of efforts to strengthen security institutions, consolidate internal stability and avoid the repercussions of regional tensions.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul