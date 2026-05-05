UN allocates around $98M in emergency funding for Mozambique Funds will help address urgent community needs including food, water and health care

The UN has released nearly $98 million in emergency funding to support people affected by conflict and climate-related disasters in Mozambique.

"This funding will help address urgent community needs, including food for families who have lost their crops and income, safe drinking water for communities where water sources have been flooded or contaminated, and health care for people cut off from basic services," UN Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi said Monday in a statement.

Mozambique is facing multiple, overlapping challenges including conflict in northern Cabo Delgado province which has displaced families and disrupted livelihoods and severe flooding and cyclones in central and southern provinces that have destroyed homes, contaminated water sources and damaged essential services.

Sozi said the funding would also support those who had lost their homes with emergency shelter and essential assistance, while protection would remain a core focus, especially for women and children and people at risk of violence.

“This funding will contribute to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requires $534 million to reach 1.7 million people with humanitarian assistance across the country,” she added.