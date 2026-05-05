'Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis,' Iran's foreign minister says, warning US and UAE of 'being dragged back into quagmire'

Iran says there is 'no military solution' to political crisis as it warns US, UAE over Hormuz tensions 'Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis,' Iran's foreign minister says, warning US and UAE of 'being dragged back into quagmire'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Tuesday that there is “no military solution to a political crisis,” warning the US and the United Arab Emirates against further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis,” Araghchi said on the US social media platform X, adding: “As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.”

Araghchi also rejected Washington’s “Project Freedom” plan to escort merchant ships out of the strait, saying: “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Iran launched retaliatory attacks Monday targeting the UAE. The renewed missile and drone attacks marked the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect last month.

The UAE later reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran, saying its air defense systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones.

A fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

