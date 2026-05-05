Qatar, Egypt and Jordan say attacks are ‘a serious threat to the security and stability of the region’

Arab countries condemn Iranian attacks on UAE amid renewed regional tensions Qatar, Egypt and Jordan say attacks are ‘a serious threat to the security and stability of the region’

Arab countries on Monday condemned renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, marking the first such incident since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect last month.

In separate statements, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan denounced the strikes targeting UAE territory.

The UAE earlier reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran, saying air defense systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones.

Furthermore, a fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran.

Officials in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the “State strongly condemns the renewal of Iranian attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the sisterly State of the UAE using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three individuals of Indian nationality.”

It described the strikes as “a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.”

The ministry affirmed “the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territories.”

It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks launched using missiles and drones targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates.”

The ministry stressed its “full solidarity and support for the measures taken by the UAE to protect its national sovereignty and capabilities,” and rejected actions aimed at harming civilians or destabilizing the Gulf region.

It warned of “the extremely dangerous repercussions of these attacks, which represent a serious escalation that hinders efforts to de-escalate tensions and constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Jordan

Jordan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi held a phone call with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on the sisterly UAE.

Tensions in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliation by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.