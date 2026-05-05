Shipping company says transit completed 'without incident' as US miliary escorts ships through Hormuz

Danish vessel exits Strait of Hormuz under US military protection, company says Shipping company says transit completed 'without incident' as US miliary escorts ships through Hormuz

Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk said Monday that one of its commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection.

In a statement, the company said vessel ALLIANCE FAIRFAX, a US-flagged roll-on/roll-off ship operated by Farrell Lines, a subsidiary of Maersk Line, transited the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Persian Gulf on May 4.

“The transit was completed without incident, and all crew members are safe and unharmed,” the statement said.

It said the vessel had remained in the Gulf since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, and “was unable to depart due to ongoing security concerns.”

“Following the development and coordination of a comprehensive security plan with the U.S. military, MLL’s shore side and shipboard leadership approved the transit,” the statement said, adding that the vessel exited the Gulf “accompanied by U.S. military assets.”

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

