Better Journeys Week urges commuters to rethink travel habits Annual initiative across Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man promotes sustainable commuting

Residents of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man are being encouraged to rethink how they travel to work or school with Better Journeys Week set to return from May 18-22.

The annual initiative, previously known as Alternative Transport Week, aims to inspire people to adopt simpler, more sustainable commuting habits and share their experiences online.

The campaign calls on participants to leave their cars behind and instead opt for buses, cycling or walking for their daily journeys.

Alongside promoting public transport and cycling, the initiative highlights the importance of keeping commuting enjoyable, suggesting creative alternatives such as scooting or even skipping to work. Participants are invited to "share their chosen mode of transport on social media" throughout the week.

The organizers say these efforts can "turn routine journeys into more positive, rewarding experiences."

For those who must drive, they advise making trips more efficient by carpooling and combining errands into a single journey instead of making multiple trips.

Businesses are also being encouraged to support the initiative by motivating employees to participate. Suggested activities include step-count challenges and cycling partnerships to help colleagues commute together.

"We all know that our islands are beautiful, and travelling by bike, bus or foot allows us to experience our islands in a way a car doesn't," said Rollo de Sausmarez, the chairman of the project.

"Better Journeys Week helps us to engage with our environment and the world around us whilst we commute, rather than rushing past it," he added.

"We invite all islanders to enjoy their island homes in this way by taking part in Better Journeys Week."

