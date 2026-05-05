'The security of shipping, energy transit has been endangered by United States and its allies,' says Qalibaf

'New equation in Strait of Hormuz is taking shape,' says Iran's parliament speaker 'The security of shipping, energy transit has been endangered by United States and its allies,' says Qalibaf

The Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday that "a new equation in the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape."

"The security of shipping and energy transit has been endangered by the United States and its allies through violating the ceasefire and imposing a blockade; however, their evil will diminish" Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on the US social media platform X amid ongoing tensions in the strategic waterway.

"The continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States," Qalibaf claimed.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.