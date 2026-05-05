India decries attack on UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

India on Tuesday said the attack on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) eastern coast, in which three Indian nationals were injured, is “unacceptable.”

The remarks by New Delhi came as the UAE reported renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks, marking the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect on April 8.

A fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran. Officials in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

India’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday the attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is “unacceptable.”

“We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” he said.

Jaiswal said India continues to “stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across" the Middle East.

New Delhi also called for “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law.”

“India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues,” Jaiswal said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also “strongly” condemned the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.

“Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable,” Modi said on the US social media platform X.

Modi said India “stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

According to a tally by Anadolu, at least 27 people from Asian countries have been killed or remain missing, including three from Thailand, since the war began on Feb. 28.