Attacker tried to ram explosives-laden vehicle into military post in South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police official tells Anadolu

Pakistani forces foil suicide attack near Afghan border, 1 civilian killed Attacker tried to ram explosives-laden vehicle into military post in South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police official tells Anadolu

Pakistani forces foiled an attempted suicide attack on a security post in the South Waziristan area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, leaving one civilian dead and several others injured, a police official told Anadolu over the phone Tuesday.

The attacker attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into a military post near Azam Warsak Bazaar late Monday, said the local police official in the emergency control room on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Security personnel engaged the vehicle before it could reach its target, triggering an explosion at a distance, he added.

The blast caused damage to nearby structures, where one civilian lost their life while around 12 others were injured and transported to a hospital in Wana, according to police.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which it says are linked to the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Kabul has denied the accusations.

