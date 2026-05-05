Chinese president orders investigation into blast at factory in Hunan province

26 killed, over 60 injured in explosion at fireworks factory in central China Chinese president orders investigation into blast at factory in Hunan province

At least 26 people were killed and 61 others injured in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in central China, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

The blast occurred Monday afternoon at a facility operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the capital of Hunan province.

Authorities said rescue operations were launched immediately, with more than 480 personnel deployed across five teams along with specialized rescue robots.

Officials said the explosion site was located near two black powder warehouses, raising concerns about potential secondary blasts. As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated and a safety buffer zone was established.

By early Tuesday, rescuers had completed an initial search operation, confirming the death toll and moving the injured to hospitals for treatment.

A second round of search efforts is ongoing.

Experts from the Ministry of Emergency Management have been dispatched to assist with the rescue and investigation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a swift investigation into the cause of the explosion and accountability for those responsible.

He also called on relevant authorities to learn from the incident, strengthen workplace safety measures, conduct inspections, address risks in key industries, reinforce public safety, and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Police have detained the person in charge of the company while authorities continue to probe the cause of the explosion.