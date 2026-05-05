KUZGUN, which has completed its design phase and successfully conducted its 1st flights, to be displayed for first time at SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, company says

Turkish defense firm STM unveils kamikaze UAV KUZGUN with over 1,000-km range KUZGUN, which has completed its design phase and successfully conducted its 1st flights, to be displayed for first time at SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, company says

Kamikaze UAV designed to strike strategic targets, including command centers, air defense systems, radar assets

Turkish defense firm STM unveiled its long-range kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle system KUZGUN for the first time on Tuesday, bringing a national capability to long-range strike UAV systems.

STM said in a statement that KUZGUN, developed for deep-strike missions, has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and a high-explosive warhead designed to deliver strong effects against strategic targets.

The company also released a video of the system's maiden test flight for the first time.

KUZGUN, which has completed its design phase and successfully conducted its first flights, will be displayed for the first time at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, the company said.

STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz said global and regional crises have once again shown the decisive role of long-range and cost-effective strike systems on the battlefield.

“With KUZGUN, our long-range kamikaze UAV system developed for this need, we aim to take our country’s strategic deterrence to the next level,” Guleryuz said.

He said the system, with its range capacity exceeding 1,000 kilometers and high-effect warhead, will be capable of autonomously neutralizing critical targets, from command centers to air defense and radar elements.

“KUZGUN, equipped with our national software, electronic warfare-resistant navigation system, and low-altitude flight capability, will operate with the goal of full precision even in the most challenging geographies,” he added.

Named after the raven, a bird known for sharp intelligence, high observation ability, and strategic speed, KUZGUN is designed as a quiet but effective force multiplier on the modern battlefield.

The system was developed for cross-border operations and strikes against critical targets behind enemy lines, while its aerodynamic structure provides high survivability, according to STM.

KUZGUN can be launched with rocket-assisted takeoff from mobile land platforms or fixed launchers without the need for runway infrastructure, increasing operational flexibility.

With an endurance of more than six hours, the system can conduct rapid and effective attacks against distant targets, the company said.

Optimized for conflict zones with intense GNSS jamming, KUZGUN stands out for its jamming-resistant navigation architecture.

The system can carry out fully autonomous flight according to predefined route and target information and reach its target with GNSS-supported precision coordinate-dive capability.

Despite its 200-kilogram total weight, KUZGUN offers high speed and is expected to become an important element in strategic operations with its high-destructive-power munition.

According to STM, KUZGUN UMK has a flight range of over 1,000 kilometers, a flight endurance of six hours, a takeoff weight of 20 kilograms, and an operational altitude of 3,500 meters above mean sea level.