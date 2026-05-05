Cause of fire not known yet, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reports

Several commercial boats on fire in southern Iranian port: Report Cause of fire not known yet, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reports

Fire broke out on several commercial vessels in Iran's southern port of Dayyer, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, adding that firefighting teams were working to contain the blaze.

"The cause of the incident is not yet known and will be announced after firefighting operations are fully completed," the outlet added.

The report comes amid ongoing tensions in the region and the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire that paused a war that started with the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.