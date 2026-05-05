Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 5, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including Iran saying that a US strike in the Strait of Hormuz killed five civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing a ceasefire with Russia, UAE air defenses intercepting missiles and drones from Iran, and a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla saying Israeli forces attempted to intercept humanitarian aid vessels off the coast of Greece.

TOP STORIES

Iran says US strike in Strait of Hormuz killed 5 civilians

Iranian media reported that five civilians were killed when US forces targeted small cargo boats in the Strait of Hormuz, disputing Washington’s account of the incident.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said an investigation found that American forces had attacked two small boats carrying people’s cargo from Khasab on the coast of Oman toward Iran.

“Following the false claim by the US military that it had targeted 6 Iranian speedboats, since none of the IRGC combat vessels had been hit, an investigation was conducted into the nature of the claim from local sources,” the source was quoted as saying, referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Five civilian passengers were killed in the attack, the military source said, describing it as a “hasty” move driven by US “fear” of IRGC fast-boat operations.

Zelenskyy announces ceasefire with Russia 'starting at 00:00 on night of May 5-6'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a ceasefire with Russia "starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6," saying that "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”

Zelenskyy said no official request was made to Ukraine regarding the "cessation of hostilities" announced by Moscow during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

“In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect,” he said on the US social media company X’s platform.

The post made no explicit mention of the number of days of the ceasefire. However, the state-run news agency Ukrinform reported the ceasefire will start on May 6.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would respond reciprocally once the truce takes effect.

UAE says air defenses intercepted 15 missiles, 4 drones from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems engaged 15 missiles and four drones from Iran, the first such attacks since a ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington on April 8.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the interceptions included 12 ballistic missiles and three cruise missiles along with four unmanned aerial vehicles. The attack resulted in three people sustaining moderate injuries.

The ministry added that since the start of the Iranian attacks on Feb. 28, the country’s air defenses have intercepted a total of 578 missiles and 2,260 drones.

According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in 13 deaths and 227 injuries.

Early Monday, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla says Israeli forces attempting to intercept boats off coast of Greece

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli forces were attempting to intercept Gaza-bound humanitarian aid vessels off the coast of Greece, citing escalating surveillance and intimidation at sea.

In a statement, the group said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition fleet—currently sailing off Greece to join the Global Sumud mission toward the Gaza Strip—is under “active military surveillance and intimidation.”

The flotilla outlined a timeline of a “tactical escalation.”

At 19:27 Palestine time, four vessels reported a military helicopter circling their position, the statement said. At 21:53, participants reported three drones overhead and an unidentified ship in the distance that had deliberately turned off its navigation lights.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is “no military solution to a political crisis,” warning the US and the United Arab Emirates against further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two US Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf after fending off an Iranian barrage involving missiles, drones and small boats, according to a report.

The US eliminated six Iranian "small boats" that tried to interfere with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the EU to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could undermine Ankara's "constructive stance," adding Brussels should praise the stance.

The Israeli army said it is on high alert for a possible resumption of war with Iran amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it attacks US vessels operating under "Project Freedom," US President Donald Trump told Fox News.

The UN emphasized the "volatile" situation in Lebanon and reported intensive Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon over the weekend.

At least 21 people were killed and 61 others injured in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in central China, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Palestinian photographer Saher Alghorra received the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for his “haunting, sensitive series” documenting starvation and devastation in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

The UN reported that a growing number of countries are supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor mechanism through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent a massive food security crisis.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the timing is not appropriate for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that "there is no turning back from the negotiation path."

The US announcement that it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany did not come as a surprise, but Berlin has not yet received details, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

At least two people were killed and several others were injured when a car drove into pedestrians in the eastern German city of Leipzig, authorities said.

Two activists from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, Brazilian Thiago De Avila and Spaniard Saif Abu Keshek, have received death threats while imprisoned in Israel, an Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians said.

Türkiye and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly restore the ancient Ani Bridge, in a move described as a step towards strengthening ties between the two countries.

The US Secret Service confirmed that its personnel were responding to an officer-involved shooting near the White House complex in Washington, DC.

The European Commission said the EU remains "fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship" while warning that it is keeping "all options on the table" to protect its interests following new tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Egypt incurs $10B in Suez Canal losses over Gaza war, president says

Egypt has lost about $10 billion in Suez Canal revenues due to attacks on shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait as a result of the Gaza war, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

Speaking during a meeting in Cairo with Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Sisi said continued attacks on ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, had sharply reduced traffic heading to the Suez Canal, the presidency said in a statement.

Bab al-Mandab is one of the world’s most strategic shipping routes for energy and food supplies alongside the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.

EU warns airlines, member states to prepare for all scenarios as jet fuel crisis remains uncertain

The European Commission warned that airlines and member states should prepare for all scenarios as uncertainty persists over how long the jet fuel crisis will last.

Speaking at the commission’s daily press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU executive is coordinating closely with member states and industry stakeholders amid concerns over jet fuel supplies.

“I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” Itkonen said.

