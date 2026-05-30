Polarization, divided right pave way in Colombian presidential elections Sen. Ivan Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella lead crowded field of 10, pointing to polarizing June 21 showdown

Colombians will head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next leader through 2030, replacing Gustavo Petro, the nation’s first president elected from a left-wing political coalition.

Ten candidates are vying for the Casa de Narino, but with none projected to secure an outright majority, the race is pointing to a high-stakes runoff set for June 21.

Most polling indicates that round two will feature a stark ideological battleground between Sen. Ivan Cepeda of the leftist governing Pacto Historico coalition and populist independent Abelardo de la Espriella of the Salvacion Nacional party.

Salvacion Nacional has split its electorate between two leading figures: de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, the protege of former President Alvaro Uribe of the Centro Democratico party. Trailing is Sergio Fajardo.

Ivan Cepeda: Carrying torch of continuity

Cepeda represents continuity for the ruling coalition, but he faces a steep uphill battle to win voters outside his core base.

His political identity is deeply rooted in Colombia’s history of conflict: he was born into a highly political family to a prominent senator, Manuel Cepeda Vargas, who was assassinated in 1994.

While Cepeda commands an organized base, his candidacy is weighed down by the baggage of the outgoing administration. Petro’s government has been plagued by corruption scandals and very little follow-through on his promises of change.

Crucially, the electorate’s primary anxiety is public security. The Petro administration's ambitious "Total Peace," or Paz Total program, which sought to disarm illegal armed groups, is widely viewed as a failure. Rather than dismantling, guerrilla and criminal factions have grown in strength, territorial control, and financial capability during Petro's time in office, leaving Colombians feeling exposed to rampant insecurity.

Adding to the controversy, Cepeda's vice presidential running mate, a prominent figure from an indigenous community, ignited a debate during the campaign by declaring that individuals coming out of the nation's elite, top-tier universities are “nothing but thieves," a statement that has further alienated middle-class and institutional voters.

Capitalizing on public outrage about deteriorating security and institutional corruption, de la Espriella has disrupted the traditional political landscape. A flamboyant, high-profile criminal defense lawyer who has never held public office, de la Espriella is running an aggressive populist campaign fueled by massive street protests and personalistic social media leadership.

De la Espriella’s rise mirrors a broader macro-trend across Latin America, which has been winning major electoral milestones in recent years. He positions himself as a fierce ideological disciple of global disruptors like US Donald Trump, Argentina’s Javier Milei, who embraces an aggressive free-market doctrine and promises to severely slash the size of the state, and Nayib Bukele from El Salvador, who has implemented uncompromising iron-fist security tactics.

Calling himself "El Tigre," or The Tiger, de la Espriella is a native of Colombia’s Caribbean coast, infusing his campaign with the distinct joy, sharp humor, and highly expressive cadence of the region's culture. His legal background, however, is highly controversial: he notably served as the defense attorney for Alex Saab, the highly strategic financier linked to Nicolas Maduro's former government in Venezuela. US prosecutors accuse him of funneling $350 million out of Venezuela through the American financial system.

De la Espriella’s signature campaign promise targets Petro’s security policy. "El Tigre" has vowed to immediately jail the criminals and cartel bosses the Petro administration released from prison after designating them peace negotiators.

"The criminals belong in cages, not at the negotiating table. We will restore the rule of law by force if necessary," he said.

Divided right

Despite his momentum sweeping the region, the outlook remains complicated for de la Espriella's path to the presidency because his base is fractured, and he sits in second place with 30% of the projected vote.

Political analysts warn that the votes going to Paloma Valencia in third place will not automatically transfer to de la Espriella in a second round. While Valencia is a conservative institutionalist, her vice presidential pick is openly gay – a strategic move intended to defend strong individual civil rights and capture moderate, urban centrist voters. The pick, however, has alienated some of the traditional, staunchly religious and socially conservative factions within her party, pushing them toward de la Espriella but fracturing the conservative bloc's cohesion.

On the other hand, as the handpicked protege of Uribe, Valencia automatically carries the heavy political baggage of a highly polarizing figure, instantly alienating a massive bloc of anti-Uribe voters who view his legacy with distrust.

Ultimately, the election underscores a deep systemic fatigue. In 2022, Colombians rejected decades of traditional conservative rule to vote for a progressive alternative. Now, frustrated by corruption and a perceived loss of state control, many voters are swinging heavily toward the fringes.

Whoever wins the presidency on June 21 will inherit a paralyzing governance trap: neither bloc will command enough seats in Congress to pass legislation easily. Constructing stable coalitions and managing a profoundly polarized populace will be the mandatory, punishing task of Colombia's next leader.