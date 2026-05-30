Defense chief urges partners to shoulder greater security burden, warns alliances must be based on shared responsibility

Era of US subsidized defense for 'wealthy nations' is over, says Hegseth Defense chief urges partners to shoulder greater security burden, warns alliances must be based on shared responsibility

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that wealthy US allies must take on a greater share of defense responsibilities, declaring that Washington will no longer subsidize their security.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore, Hegseth said the US is pursuing a new alliance model centered on burden-sharing and self-reliance among partner nations.

“The era of the United States subsidizing the defense of wealthy nations is over. We need partners, not protectorates,” Hegseth said.

He described the approach as a shift toward “shared responsibility, not dependency,” arguing that alliances must evolve to meet future security challenges.

Hegseth said President Donald Trump has been clear that alliances work only when all members contribute meaningfully to collective defense.

“It’s a two-way street,” he said. “You don’t have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game.”

Hegseth said the administration is encouraged by defense commitments already made by several Indo-Pacific partners, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

“In this region, I am optimistic that our allies ... will step up and step up for real. In fact, we’re already seeing progress,” he said.

Hegseth also warned that countries unwilling to increase their contributions could face changes in their relationship with Washington.

“Allies who refuse to step up and carry their own weight for our collective defense will face a clear shift in how we do business,” he said.