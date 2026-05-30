Israeli army continues to violate Lebanon ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July

At least 3 killed, 11 others injured in fresh Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon Israeli army continues to violate Lebanon ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July

A fresh wave of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed at least three people and wounded 11 others on Saturday morning, according to Lebanon’s state-run news agency.

A drone attack in Al-Marj in the town of Ansar killed a father and his son and wounded seven other members of their family, the National News Agency reported.

A pickup truck on the Sharifa–Habboush–Nabatieh road was also targeted by an Israeli drone strike, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The Israeli army also launched drone attacks on the road leading to the Nabih Berri Governmental University Hospital in Nabatieh, wounding three others.

Early Saturday, shortly after midnight, the town of Harouf was also hit by an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes, destroying a house in the Al-Thaghra neighborhood.

The attack coincided with artillery shelling that struck the town and extended to the outskirts of Jibchit and Harouf, the agency reported.

Citing the Lebanese Health Ministry, the outlet also said that Tel Aviv’s Friday strikes across Lebanon’s southern Tyre district killed 11 people, including a paramedic, and injured eight others.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,350 people across the country.