Kanlaon erupts after dawn as authorities warn public to stay outside permanent danger zone

Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano erupts, spews ash 800 meters Kanlaon erupts after dawn as authorities warn public to stay outside permanent danger zone

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday, spewing a plume of ash about 800 meters (2,624 feet) into the sky and prompting authorities to maintain the alert level.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), eruptions from Kanlaon Volcano occurred shortly after dawn, with ash drifting westward, as alert level 2 remains in place, signaling heightened volcanic unrest, local media outlet Inquirer reported.

In the past 24 hours, the volcano recorded multiple ash emissions and volcanic earthquakes, along with elevated sulfur dioxide levels and continued ground swelling.

Officials have warned the public to stay out of the 4-kilometer (2.4 miles) permanent danger zone due to the risk of sudden eruptions.