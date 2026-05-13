‘This defense company holds a unique place within NATO because it has made continuous innovation a core principle,’ says Theo Francken

Belgian defense minister praises Baykar’s innovation during Istanbul visit ‘This defense company holds a unique place within NATO because it has made continuous innovation a core principle,’ says Theo Francken

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken praised Turkish drone maker Baykar during a visit to its Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, saying the company is uniquely positioned within NATO’s defense ecosystem due to its commitment to constant innovation.

Francken, who is in Türkiye as part of the Belgian Economic Mission, shared remarks on social media following the visit alongside Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and business representatives.

“Istanbul is boiling with entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism,” Francken said, adding that “the future of defense is also being shaped here.”

“Yesterday, I visited Baykar with the Queen and our entrepreneurs. This defense company holds a unique place within NATO because it has made continuous innovation a core principle,” he wrote.

Francken noted that Baykar began as a small company in the 1980s before growing into a multibillion-euro defense giant founded by two brothers “from scratch.”

“How? By always staying one step ahead. Almost by reading the future,” he said.

Francken described Baykar as a pioneer in AI-integrated armed unmanned aerial vehicles, saying the systems continue to improve by flying “higher and farther.”

“Now Baykar is moving to the inevitable next step: the unmanned fighter jet,” he said, referring to Baykar’s Kizilelma combat aircraft.

“Kizilelma is already in mass production and is also being exported,” he added.

The minister also said he would highlight investment opportunities for both Belgian and Turkish businesses during his meetings in Istanbul, noting that 32 Belgium-Türkiye business agreements are expected to be signed later in the day.

Francken additionally expressed support for updating the Türkiye-European Union Customs Union framework.

“If this structure is comprehensively updated, trade between us could grow much faster. Belgium supports this call as well,” he said.

“Our companies should not miss this opportunity,” he added.

Francken also encouraged people to visit Istanbul, praising the city’s economic energy and international outlook.

