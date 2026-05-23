Türkiye captures 10 ISIS suspects in Syria, including figure linked to Ankara train station attack Turkish intelligence says suspects detained in joint operation with Syria

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Saturday said 10 ISIS (Daesh) suspects, including one linked to the 2015 Ankara train station attack, were captured in Syria in a joint operation with Syrian intelligence, Turkish security sources said.

According to the sources, the suspects who had crossed from Türkiye into Syria and joined ISIS were active within the group and had taken part in multiple terrorist attacks in Türkiye.

One of the detainees was found to be connected to those responsible for the train station bombing, which killed more than 100 people.

Following the identification of the ISIS members in Syria, MIT conducted coordinated field operations with the Syrian intelligence. The suspects, whose movements were closely monitored, were apprehended in a targeted operation and transferred to Türkiye. Nine of the detained suspects were then arrested, while the detention period of one suspect was extended.

During questioning, the suspects are said to have provided testimony about ISIS operational orders, internal training, and propaganda activities.

Ali Bora, wanted under a red notice, was identified as ISIS’s intelligence chief for Türkiye and was involved in planning attacks after joining the group in 2014.

Meanwhile, Omer Deniz Dundar was linked to the 2015 train station bombing network, joined ISIS in 2014, took part in attacks, and was tied to explosive devices seized in 2017.

Huseyin Peri, Kadir Gozukara, Abdullah Cobanoglu, and Hakki Yuksek all joined ISIS in Syria and were involved in various operational, logistical, or support activities within the group.

Other suspects included Cekdar Yılmaz, Murat Ozdemir, Ishak Gunci, and K.D. all of whom joined ISIS in Syria and were involved in combat as well as organizational and administrative activities within the group.