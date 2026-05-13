South Korea to review phased contributions to US-led Hormuz initiative Defense minister says possible measures include personnel deployment, information sharing and providing military assets, Yonhap News Agency reports

South Korea will review making phased contributions to a US-led initiative aimed at restoring safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Ahn told reporters that Seoul had informed US officials that South Korea would “participate as a responsible member of the international community” and consider phased contributions to maritime security in the strategic waterway.

He said possible measures include the declaring of support, deploying personnel, sharing information and providing military assets, though direct military participation has not been discussed in detail.

He also said he discussed broader alliance issues with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, including wartime operational control transfer and South Korea’s plans for nuclear-powered submarines.

The two sides agreed to launch working-level consultations on maritime security “at the earliest date,” despite ongoing tensions linked to the US-Iran standoff.

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, has been disrupted since the Iran war began in late February, sharply reducing crude flows from major Gulf producers to global markets, particularly Asia.

About 20% of global oil supply passes through the strait daily, and heightened insecurity has driven up oil prices as well as shipping and insurance costs.

The current crisis is linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

