'The assertions by the outgoing ambassador are deeply regrettable, undiplomatic and inconsistent with the spirit of mutual respect,' Foreign Ministry says

Zambia regrets ‘undiplomatic’ remarks by outgoing US ambassador to Lusaka 'The assertions by the outgoing ambassador are deeply regrettable, undiplomatic and inconsistent with the spirit of mutual respect,' Foreign Ministry says

Zambia on Monday regretted remarks by outgoing US ambassador to Lusaka Michael Gonzales, describing them as deeply regrettable, undiplomatic and inconsistent with mutual respect, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Speaking in Lusaka on Monday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the envoy’s comments, made during a farewell reception last week, were not conveyed through official diplomatic channels, which he said reflected a disregard for established procedures.

He said the absence of a formal complaint or demarche showed a “lack of respect” for Zambia as the receiving state and for diplomatic norms.

"The Government of the Republic of Zambia therefore takes the greatest exception to the conduct of the outgoing ambassador. We call on all well meaning Zambian citizens and global partners to ignore the assertions made by the outgoing ambassador during the farewell event hosted in his honour," Haimbe said.

At the reception held Thursday in the capital, Gonzales raised concerns related to Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts and structural issues tied to US support for the health sector, according to officials.

Haimbe rejected the claims, saying ties between Lusaka and Washington are not based on aid but on a strong and growing partnership rooted in strategic co-operation.

"This partnership has delivered tangible benefits for our two peoples from inception and cannot be characterized as aid based as suggested by the outgoing ambassador. To do so is an affront of the highest order to the good intentions of our forefathers who dreamed of a friendship across the Atlantic Ocean of two proud states that, whilst being at different stages of development, share a commonality anchored in the principle of equality of states," he added.

He said Zambia remains a sovereign state whose laws and institutions must be respected, and warned against narratives that undermine the country’s governance or leadership.

"The Government remains fully committed to strengthening governance, fighting corruption and delivering sustainable development for its people in accordance with its national priorities. Going forward, Zambia remains open to constructive engagement with all international partners within the context of international law and established diplomatic practice," he added.