Regional leaders attend inauguration ceremony in Kampala as veteran leader pledges economic growth, infrastructure development and stronger East African cooperation

Uganda’s president sworn in for 7th term Regional leaders attend inauguration ceremony in Kampala as veteran leader pledges economic growth, infrastructure development and stronger East African cooperation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in for a new term during an inauguration ceremony in the capital Kampala on Tuesday attended by regional leaders, diplomats and senior officials from across Africa.

The ceremony, broadcast live on US social media company X, marked the beginning of another term for Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Addressing guests and supporters, Museveni said his administration would focus on strengthening Uganda’s economy, expanding regional cooperation and promoting stability in East Africa.

He also pledged to continue infrastructure development and economic transformation efforts during his new term.

Authorities deployed security personnel across Kampala ahead of the inauguration to manage crowds and ensure smooth proceedings during the ceremony, according to media reports.

Museveni secured a seventh term in office after winning the Jan. 15 presidential election with 71 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, received 24 percent.

Museveni, 81, has ruled Uganda for four decades and is among Africa’s longest-serving leaders. He extended his time in office after Uganda removed presidential term limits in 2005 and later abolished the presidential age limit in 2017.