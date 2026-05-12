Police use teargas to disperse anti-France protesters near Nairobi summit - Demonstrators carrying anti-imperialism banners blocked from approaching Africa Forward Summit venue

Kenyan police on Tuesday used teargas to disperse dozens of anti-France protesters attempting to move toward the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, where the Africa Forward Summit is being held.

The demonstrators, some of them foreign nationals, gathered along Uhuru Highway, carrying red flags and anti-imperialism placards, before anti-riot officers moved in and blocked their advance toward the heavily guarded summit venue.

Footage from the scene showed police chasing protesters through sections of the city center as teargas filled the air. Several demonstrators were also seen being forced into police vehicles during the operation.

Some protesters carried banners reading “Stop the Imperialist Drive to War” and “Down with Imperialism,” while others waved red flags featuring socialist imagery and portraits.

Chants could also be heard as police tightened the security cordon around roads leading to KICC.

The demonstrations unfolded as more than 30 leaders from Africa and Europe gathered in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France, which is focused on trade, investment, infrastructure and climate partnerships.

French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several African heads of state are attending the summit alongside business leaders, diplomats and development partners.

Security presence remained high across central Nairobi throughout the day, with police restricting movement around major government installations, hotels and roads connected to the summit venue.