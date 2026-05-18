Report says dozens of cargo planes carried ammunition from US bases in Germany to Israel in last 24 hours

US bases in Germany allegedly used for large-scale arms shipments to Israel Report says dozens of cargo planes carried ammunition from US bases in Germany to Israel in last 24 hours

Large-scale shipments of weapons and ammunition were allegedly transported to Israel over the past 24 hours through US military bases in Germany using dozens of cargo aircraft.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported Monday that dozens of cargo planes arriving from Israel at US bases in Germany were reloaded with ammunition before returning to Israel shortly afterward.

The report said the Israeli army remains on high alert over the possible resumption of attacks on Iran and that a timeline has been set for completing military preparations.

It added that there is a growing belief within the Israeli administration that US President Donald Trump could soon give the “green light” for renewed attacks on Iran.

On April 30, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that two cargo ships and several aircraft carrying 6,500 tons of ammunition and light armored vehicles from the US had arrived in Israel.

Media reports this week also claimed that the US and Israel have been making intensive preparations for possible strikes on Iran.