Meeting follows a request by France, which described Israel’s military operations in Lebanon 'extremely concerning'

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Lebanon on Monday Meeting follows a request by France, which described Israel’s military operations in Lebanon 'extremely concerning'

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Lebanon on Monday, diplomatic sources told Anadolu.

The meeting follows a request by France, which described Israel's ongoing military operations in the country as "extremely concerning."

According to sources, Russia "strongly" supported France's request for a meeting.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot made the request on Sunday, calling for urgent international attention to the situation as Israeli strikes continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,370 people and wounded over 10,000 others.

On Monday, there will also be a UN Security Council meeting regarding a drone attack against Romania, held at the country’s request.

According to Romanian authorities, a Russian drone struck a 10-story apartment block in the early hours of Friday, causing an explosion and fire that injured two people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Romania to conduct an investigation into the reported drone that struck a residential building. Putin pointed out that Ukrainian drones had previously crossed into Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states, initially triggering accusations against Moscow before investigations produced different conclusions.

