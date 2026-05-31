French president calls for urgent ceasefire, reopening of Strait of Hormuz, and intensified diplomacy, stressing regional stability must begin with Lebanon

Macron says 'nothing justifies' escalation in southern Lebanon French president calls for urgent ceasefire, reopening of Strait of Hormuz, and intensified diplomacy, stressing regional stability must begin with Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that “nothing justifies” the ongoing escalation in southern Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

“Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity,” Macron said on X.

His remarks came as the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,370 people and more than 10,000 others.

On tensions between the US and Iran, Macron said that he spoke with regional leaders and stressed the urgent need for a swift agreement between the two countries.

“This opportunity must be seized now,” Macron said, adding that the priority must be a ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in line with international law, with further negotiations aimed at a comprehensive agreement covering nuclear and ballistic programs as well as broader regional stability.

“France stands ready to play its full part, by helping to resume maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, by supporting nuclear discussions with its expertise and capabilities, and by contributing to the necessary establishment of a regional security framework, alongside the partners whose protection it has helped ensure in recent months,” he said.

Macron also stressed that stability in the region must begin with Lebanon, where he said “it is urgent that the weapons fall silent—all of them, and for good.”